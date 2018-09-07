Globe political columnist Scot Lehigh will talk with Zachary D. Carter, author of the best-selling new biography of John Maynard Keynes, the great 20th Century economist whose ground-breaking thinking transformed the way national governments respond to recessions. At a time when the coronavirus pandemic has sent economies around the globe reeling, Keynesian remedies to stimulate demand are very much back on the policy-making table. The two will discuss Keynes's key insights, why they are important again, and whether they ever truly went out of style. Carter's important new book is titled "The Price of Peace: Money, Democracy, and the Life of John Maynard Keynes."
